The Solomon Islands Maritime Safety Administration (SIMSA) is planning to further strengthen its operations in the country.

Officer in charge of SIMSA’s Operation Safe Boats, Mr Derek Saru confirms over the weekend.

“There are some incidences that we have no provincial officers although we have one each in Gizo, Noro and Tulagi but not Buala, Auki, Lata and we are looking at posting officers in these provinces in the future.”