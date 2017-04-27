SINU ceremony marred in controversy after graduates turned away

It was supposed to be a day of celebration – yet for hundreds of Solomon Islands National University students it turned into a nightmare.

Reports from the SINU graduation ceremony suggest hundreds – some reports suggest the number is about 200 – students ready to graduate were rejected at the last minute yesterday because of either failure to pay fees or failing to pass the final exam.

It is despite the students dressed ready to graduate and parents of the affected students being at the ceremony – with some reportedly spending thousands flying in from the provinces to attend.

The decision was met with outrage yesterday by the students affected, with some questioning why they weren’t told earlier.

SINU told the Solomon Star it was looking into why the students were rejected from the graduation ceremony.