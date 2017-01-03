SI/ROC RELATIONS DESCRIBED AS ONE OF “TRUST & EMPATHY”

The Taiwanese Ambassador to Solomon Islands, His Excellency Victor Te Sun Yu has described the 33 years of political friendship with Solomon Islands as one of “Trust and Empathy”.

Ambassador Yu made the statement at the recent launch of the Funafou Sanitation Project in North Malaita.

He said Solomon Islands has given a lot of support for Taiwan by advocating for its recognition by the international community, which is highly appreciated by the Government and People of Taiwan.

The Ambassador added Taiwan continues to reciprocate Solomon Islands’ staunch support for international recognition with annual budgetary support and other ‘extra activities’ such as providing support for agriculture development and the medical and health sector.