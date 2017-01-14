SISILO IS SI’s NEW UN PERMANENT REP

Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon Milner Tozaka, has Commissioned the Solomon Islands newly appointed Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency Ambassador Robert Sisilo.

The Commissioning Ceremony was witnessed by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Mr Joseph Ma’ahanua and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Tozaka said Ambassador Sisilo’s tasks are to represent and promote the interests of the Government of Solomon Islands at the international level.

Ambassador Sisilo has acknowledged his appointment saying that the Mission is charged with a hugely ambitious and expansive goal of defending and promoting our interests in an international organisation.

Sisilo is one of the country’s senior diplomats previously posted as Solomon Islands’ Ambassador in Brussels, Belgium, and has served as Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

He also served as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services and recently the Head of Solomon Islands Trade Negotiations Envoy and Spokesperson for the Pacific Island Countries on the EPA negotiations with the EU and PACER-Plus negotiations.

The newly appointed Ambassador is expected to depart for New York early next week.