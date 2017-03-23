Solomon Airlines set to open Tarawa route

A new agreement signed by Solomon Airlines and Air Kiribati to service Tarawa will open up new export opportunities, the national airline’s chief believes.

In an exclusive interview with SIBC News, Solomon Airlines chief executive Brett Gerbers said the 12-month agreement would enable Kiribati people living in Solomon Islands to have a connection with Tarawa without transiting through another country.

“The service also makes it easy for fresh products to be shipped both to and from Tarawa which is if local people in the Solomon Islands pick this opportunity up, they will be able to ship fresh produce up to Tarawa and there’s opportunity for people in Tarawa to actually send fresh fish out.

“Those are the big options or big opportunities as we see them.”

Mr Gerbers also revealed the airline would be adding additional passengers on its Brisbane to Honiara route.