Solomon Islands’ forests will recover: Forestry Secretary.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Forestry and Research Vaeno Vigulu is optimistic the country’s forests will recover.

Mr Vigulu told SIBC in a recent interview the country had good soil and favourable climate for forestry re-growth.

The country’s forests have suffered from logging more recently, but he said he was confident our forests would recover.

“We just need support from the resource owners to allow forestry officers to go inside to give them advice, to help them reforest where natural regeneration has failed,” he said.

“And also to support them to enrich their forests where the natural regeneration has failed.”

The Ministry of Forestry is yet to implement a proposed national forestry inventory to determine the status of the country’s forests.