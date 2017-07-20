Solomon Islands junior robotics team hits highs in world competition

The Solomons’ Junior Robotics team have finished on a high, ranking 31 out of 160 countries in the first ever Global 2017 Robotic Championships held in the US State of Washington DC.

Four students from Woodford International School represented the team, finishing the competition with four wins, and two losses in the three-day robotics competition.

The competition was held to address the issue of water security globally, which participating countries asked to work with robotics to clean water on a robotic scale.

Woodford Head of School Rachel MacKinnon said it was a huge success for the country and has put the Solomon Islands at the global level of technological innovation.

“It is something we, as a nation, should all be proud of,” she said.

“And we can only get better. Hopefully we can start planning now for the next event in Mexico in 2018.”