Solomon Islands’ MP racks up $400k phone bill, in one month

A member of parliament has racked up a $400,000 phone bill in one month, documents reveal.

The Solomon Star reported this morning the unnamed MP was a part of a huge jump in phone bills incurred by MPs, with the overall bill for telecommunications rising from $1.1 million to $2.5 million.

The period of the rise was unspecified.

The rising cost of telecommunications was identified Public Accounts Committee meeting, with MPs attributing the rise to “roaming sim cards”.

The story has sparked outrage on social media and on the streets of Honiara, the country’s capital, with taxpayers questioning how a bill could get so big in one month.