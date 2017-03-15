Solomon Islands Police pledge road rules crackdown

Solomon Islands’ Police are promising a crackdown on people breaking the law on the nation’s roads.

Commissioner of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force Matthew Varley said the offences included driving under the influence of liquor, driving without a valid licence and driving unlicensed vehicles.

Commissioner Varley said Police were taking bold steps to ensure drivers complied with traffic safety rules.

“Traffic continues to be a problem for us in Honiara,” he said.

“We are very focused on making sure that road safety is on the forefront of drivers’ minds. And we continue to see people driving under the influence of alcohol or with unlicensed vehicles or unlicensed drivers.

“So I continue to appeal to people to obey the law. Because our job is to make sure the road is safe for all people.”