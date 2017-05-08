Solomon Islands police say they are ready for rearmament challenge

May 8, 2017
Kevin Daokalia, one of the Royal Solomon Islands Police who will have access to guns as of today.

For Kevin Daokalia, a Royal Solomon Islands Police Constable with the Close Personal Protection Unit, being re-armed comes with big responsibilities.

Speaking to the Solomon Islands media after the rearmament ceremony in Honiara on Monday morning, Constable Daokalia, one of the 125 local police officers who were officially re-armed today, said the entire police force was aware of the challenges ahead.

But, he said, the long training process he and his fellow officers completed meant they were ready for all scenarios.

Watch Constable Daokalia speaking to the media here:

 

 

 

