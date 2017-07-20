Solomon Islands to face Vanuatu next week

The Solomon Islands National Football team will go head to head against rival and Melanesian neighbour Vanuatu next week in Honiara.

It is part of the national team’s preparation for the World Cup Qualifier in September against New Zealand.

National coach Felipe Vargaro said the squad had been in intensive training and the friendly against Vanuatu would be crucial in picking a side to play against the All Whites.

“Right now I have 25 players on the team, to New Zealand I can only take 21,” he said. “I have to take the best 21 and this game will help me out in trying to make that decision.”

“We’ve been trying to the same type of training, fitness and they are a professional team.”

We need to work a lot in fixing the mistakes we have in defence – anything to help make the team perform better.

Coach Vargaro added he hoped to draft in new players selected from the Solomon Cup tournament into the final squad to play against New Zealand.