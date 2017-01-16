SOLOMON ISLANDS TO RECEIVE ENERGY FUNDING

Solomon Islands is among four recipients of funding for transformative, replicable and innovative renewable energy projects through the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) Project Facility.

ADFD and IRENA announce a funding of USD$44.5,000,000.00 to Marshall Islands, Niger, Seychelles and Solomon.

For Solomon Islands, its share of the funds will be used to build a Government-backed 20 Mega Watts reservoir dam and hydropower facility to diversify the country’s energy mix.

The facility will provide renewable energy access to 5,000 people, create around 400 jobs and avoid 44,000 tonnes of Carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The announcement of this fourth round of funding by the IRENA/ADFD Project Facility was made over the weekend at the Seventh Session of the IRENA Assembly.