Solomon Islands US ambassador meets President Trump

The Solomon Islands Ambassador to the United States of America Robert Sisilo has met US president Donald Trump at the White House over the weekend.

Wearing a traditional Solomon Islands’ shell money necklace, Mr Sisilo handed his credentials to President Trump in front of the President’s desk in the oval office.

It is unclear if the two men had a conservation about the Solomon Islands, but both men were smiling politely in the photo.

Prior to the presentation, the Ambassador also met with United States Chief of Protocol and other staff of the US State Department responsible for bilateral relations between the United States and Solomon Islands last Wednesday.

The meeting comes at a precarious time in Mr Trump’s controversial presidency, with increased pressure over his administration’s alleged links to Russia and lack of transparency.

Ambassador Sisilo, who is currently Solomon Islands Permanent Representative to the United Nations, served as Trade Negotiations Envoy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, between May 2012 and June 2014 following his short service as Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs and in the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services.

With more than 30 years experience in trade and international relations, Mr. Sisilo was Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs and External Trade between July 2011 and February 2012, having previously served as its Multilateral Trade Adviser.