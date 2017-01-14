SOLOMON POWER EXPANDS OBA AWARENESS PROGRAM

Solomon Power further expands its newly introduced “Output-Based Aid (OBA)” awareness program to the western end of Honiara.

Solomon Power is to meet its potential customers at Mahu Church compound, Kakabona area, next Tuesday.

The OBA program supplies power to households in and around Honiara with 5 amps maximum load.

This includes two lights and one power point with a subsidised cost to house wiring and supply line up to 80 metres.

The OBA programme is a World Bank initiative to promote access to electricity to lower income households.