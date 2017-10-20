Solomons Police announce crackdown on Kwaso

Police in Honiara have announced a zero tolerance operation in the capital that will target the illegal sale of alcohol, and the sale and use of the illegal brew, kwaso.

In his weekly press conference, Police Commissioner Matthew Varley said “Operation Zero Tolerance” was part of the Crime Prevention Strategy to ensure members of the public felt safe on the streets as Christmas approached so they could celebrate in a peaceful environment.

Mr Varley added the illegal consumption of kwaso caused social problems and health issues in communities.

Operation Zero Tolerance began last weekend, and nine drivers were arrested for drink and drive offences.