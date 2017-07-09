Supercharged Kuvojos marches on to Solo Cup semis

The Lauru Kuvojo side has thrashed Guadalcanal 4-1 to progress to the semi finals of the Solomon Cup after another impressive performance today.

Playing with more confidence from their earlier rout of Central shields on Friday by 7-0, the Eddie Rukumana coached side look the better side early into the game.

The breakthrough came halfway into the first half when Lauru captain Holland Silikesa noticed the Hornets keeper walking off his line and blasted a high ball over the defense from the center to score one of the longest goals of the tournament’s history.

Pacy Lauru striker and Man of the match, John Kamavae added the second goal a few minutes later after some impressive touches outside the 18 yard box to beat the ineffective Hornets defense.

The Hornets also had a few chance to get back into the game after some fine efforts on goal by forward Martin Chuki, and the ever hardworking veteran, Michael Patiti, but the Kuvojo defense was immaculate in passing and defending.

Kuvojo Midfielder Vatoki Ale added the third blow just minutes before half time to ensure the Choi side finished the first half on a 3 nil advantage.

The second half was again a similar affair as the Lauru side were looking hungry with every touch of the ball, with Philimoa Vulena and Vatoki Ale combining well in threatening the Hornets defense on several occasions.

John Kamavae again nailed in the 4th goal after the Hornets defense failed to clear a corner, which Kamavae slotted the ball into an empty net from close range.

Guadalcanal Hornets came out strongly in the dying stages of the match and got their consolation goal through John Amos.

Lauru coach Eddie Rukumana said his players level of fitness was the key element of the win, which he also said will be crucial against their semi final opponent.

“We still need to settle down after this win, and I’m expecting a tough game ahead,” he said.

“We are also looking forward to the semis, I’m confident we will make it through as it is every coaches dream to win a final.”

Choisuel province will meet defending champions, the Malaita Eagles in the second semi final next week on Wednesday.

Meanwhile in today’s second match, the Temotu Arrows discovered that Central Province was fortified under its shield- accepting a 2-0 loss to Central who now also advanced to the semis.

By: Lowen Sei