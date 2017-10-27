Taiwan presidential visit next week

The Solomon Islands Government will welcome the President of the Republic of China on Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen to Honiara next week.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office confirms, President Tsai Ing-wen and her delegation will arrive on Wednesday, November 1.

In Honiara, she will meet with Governor-General Sir Frank Kabui and Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to exchange opinions on bilateral relations and international issues.

President Tsai will use this opportunity to promote Taiwan’s diplomacy, as well as offer assistance in the Solomon Islands’ efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

A government committee overseeing arrangements for the visit said preparations were well underway.

According to Police Commissioner Matthew Varley, the police force will conduct an operation involving several hundred officers to provide security during the president’s visit.

The operation will include traffic escorts, security at the visiting dignitaries’ accommodation, and high visibility patrols in and around Honiara.

Tsai’s delegation will include Presidential Office Secretary-General Joseph Wu, Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee, Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod and various legislators.

The president is also scheduled to visit the Marshall Islands and Tuvalu.