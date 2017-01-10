THIRD SUSPECTED SEPTICEMIA CASE DIED

A third suspect of the meningococcal septicemia has passed away.

An internal source hinted to SIBC News, the boy of around 11 years old suffered symptoms similar to that of the killer disease before losing his life over the weekend.

Unconfirmed reports further add a fourth suspect was quickly isolated, treated and now recovering at the National Referral Hospital.

Apart from promoting good hygiene practice, the Ministry of Health and Medical Service is still silent about the actual killer disease which is suspected to have claimed three lives in a time span of fewer than two weeks.

Meningococcal meningitis and septicaemia are caused by bacteria – affecting the brain lining and spinal cord.

The National Hospital Authority reiterates its call on the public to wash their hands regularly with soap and water, cover their mouth when sneezing or coughing and avoid sharing kitchen utensil.

It advises these hygiene practices are simple but can potentially save lives from the suspected Meningococcal meningitis.

SIBC News believes, the health authorities are keeping an eye on the killer disease.