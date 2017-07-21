‘This is serious’ MP calls for calm on doctors’ strike

Member of Parliament for North West Choiseul Connelly Sadakabatu has appealed for a resolution to the strike action imposed by the Solomon Islands Medical Association (SIMA).

Mr Sadakabatu, also Chair of the parliamentary Bills and Legislation Committee, called on all parties involved for a speedy resolution to the strike action.

SIMA issued a strike notice to the Ministry of Public Service, requesting a review of the Doctors’ Scheme of Service.

The Solomon Star reported today doctors were looking for a 60 to 70 per cent increase in their salaries and allowances.

The Ministry said they are conducting the review in sequences.

But speaking at the Public Accounts Committee hearing this week, Mr Sadakabatu urged both the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Public Service to solve the matter amicably.

“On behalf of the Committee and the patients throughout the country, I think this is a serious matter,” he said.

“It is serious in the sense that we are dealing with the life of patients and the people of this country and as far as possible I feel that we should not go to that length where doctors go on strike.

“I am sympathetic to both groups, that is the doctors and also our patients and both ministries I feel; the ministry of health and also of public service to see how some amicable resolutions can take place and to avoid the strike.”