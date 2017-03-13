Traffic chaos continues in Honiara

The road upgrade around Honiara’s Central Market will be finished in May, according to the Solomon Islands Government.

Speaking to SIBC’s Distaem Nao host Henry Oritaimae on Monday morning, Permanent Secretary for Infrastructure and Development Henry Murray said the work was “within schedule”.

Mr Murray also gave an update on work on the Mataniko Bridge.

“Piling work (is complete), now we’re constructing the sub-structure, and then the super structure (actually seeing the bridge appear).”

Mr Murray confirmed the road improvement from the Central Market to the bridge would be completed by May, though he gave no date on when the work on the Mataniko Bridge would be complete.

Work on the main Town Council roundabout area was expected to be finished “towards the end of the year”.

When asked on how far along the whole road upgrade project was, he said it was “13.5 per cent” complete, meaning the traffic jams which have become common place in Honiara are set to continue well into the future.

Mr Murray said once work on the bridge and the roundabout was complete, work would begin on the eastern side of the road.

That will include road improvement, drainage, sidewalks relocation of utilities (cables).

The road will also be raised to reduce flooding.

Mr Murray said there were some buildings obstructing the drainage of the area.

“The ministry will ask those business owners to remove those buildings” ”

The infrastructure management bill is expected to be tabled to Parliament to address that issue, he said.