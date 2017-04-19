Tributes flow for murdered Chinese couple

Tributes are flowing for murdered Honiara couple Jimmy and Joy Kwan, with a flower mural and sign in dedication to the couple put up at the site of the murder.

The sign, flowers and candles emerged yesterday, with locals paying respects to the Chinese couple who have lived in Honiara for 20 years.

Mourners spoke positively of the business owners, who were well known in the Chinese community and around Honiara.

Police are today attempting to crack the password to the CCTV camera system at the site of the murder, which is currently locked. The Police team investigating the murder, which is believed to have taken place on Saturday night or early Sunday morning, is also looking at the stab wounds to determine the weapon used.

Police are also expected to update SIBC today on the current state of the investigation and if any suspects have been established.