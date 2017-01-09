U12 FUTSAL BOYS DEFENDED TITLE IN AUSTRALIA

The country’s U12 Futsal Team has defended its title at the FFA National Futsal Championship in Australia by defeating rival, the New South Wales Lightning by 5-2 yesterday.

The tournament’s grand final match was played at the Sydney Olympic Park, State Sports Centre.

The match has displayed a hit clash between the two finalists of the futsal U12 category with a 2-2 level in the half time break.

The local boys made their way to reclaiming the title by adding another three goals in the second half with a skilled performance.

Meanwhile, our U14 side has finished first runner-up after being defeated 8-3 by the Australia’s giant the New South Wales Thunders.

The home supporters have commended the two teams performances throughout the one-week tournament.

The local boys are expected to return home in few days time.