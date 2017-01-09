U12 FUTSAL BOYS DEFENDED TITLE IN AUSTRALIA

January 9, 2017
The Solomon Islands Nation U12 Futsal team celebrating their victory. Photo credit: Futsal4All.

The country’s U12 Futsal Team has defended its title at the FFA National Futsal Championship in Australia by defeating rival, the New South Wales Lightning by 5-2 yesterday.

The tournament’s grand final match was played at the Sydney Olympic Park, State Sports Centre.

The match has displayed a hit clash between the two finalists of the futsal U12 category with a 2-2 level in the half time break.

The local boys made their way to reclaiming the title by adding another three goals in the second half with a skilled performance.

Meanwhile, our U14 side has finished first runner-up after being defeated 8-3 by the Australia’s giant the New South Wales Thunders.

The home supporters have commended the two teams performances throughout the one-week tournament.

The local boys are expected to return home in few days time.

