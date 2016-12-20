UDP WITHDRWN CHARGES

The United Democratic Party (UDP) Executive has finally withdrawn all Disciplinary Charges against Prime Minister Hon Manasseh Sogavare.

In a letter to the Prime Minister Sogavare dated 9th December 2016, Secretary to the UDP Executive, Mr Barnabas Henson, informed the Prime Minister that the disciplinary charges laid against him by the UDP Executive on the 23rd of November 2016 have been withdrawn.

Mr Henson says the UDP Ethics and Disciplinary Committee in its final decision on the matter, has accepted the Executive’s application for withdrawal of the charges, hence all charges are withdrawn forthwith.

UDP is one of the three coalition partners in the present Democratic Coalition for Change Government led by Prime Minister Hon Sogavare.