Vietnamese ‘blue boats’ seized in Solomon Island waters

Three Vietnamese fishing boats, commonly known as “blue boats”, have been seized over alleged illegal fishing within the Solomon Islands’ exclusive economic zone.

Reporting on SIBC’s Distaem Nao program this morning, Elizabeth Sade said the vessels had 43 crew on board and were caught by police on Sunday evening at Indispensable Reef, 50km south of Rennell Island.

The crew are now being held and questioned over the alleged illegal activity.

Local police were tipped off by coastal communities in the area.

Four boats were spotted, however police could only apprehend three because of poor visability and the distances involved.

The issue of illegal fishing is a common one in the Pacific, with New Caledonia, and Papua New Guinea also recently seizing boats.