WATCH: SIBC chats to the Solomon Islands boxing team

September 28, 2017
The Solomon Islands Boxing Team trials have began, with a bout at the Multi Purpose Hall on October 5th to decide who will represent the country at the upcoming Pacific Games in Vanuatu.

SIBC spoke to head coach Warren Pugeva and Samson “fighter” about the training. Watch below:

 

 

