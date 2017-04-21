‘We need your help’: Police appeal to public to help solve double murder

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force has called on the public to help it solve the Easter double murder of Chinese couple Jimmy and Joy Kwan.

Supervising Police Commissioner Juanita Matanga told journalists yesterday the force was appealing to the community for information on the case.

“On the double homicide, no arrests have yet been made and Police are still conducting its investigation into the case,” the Supervising Commissioner said

“But we are urging the Honiara communities to come forward to Police if they have any information so that we can establish more avenues of inquiry on the case.”

The double murder, which took place on the Easter weekend, has shocked Honiara. But it has also united the city, with a steady stream of mourners attending the LGZ site – the businesses owned by the couple and the site of the murder – to offer their respects.

While social media has been awash with speculation, there has also been an outpouring of grief and condolences for the well-known couple.

Supervising Commissioner Matanga said yesterday a postmortem had been conducted and they were waiting for a report from the doctor responsible to determine the cause of death.

She again reinterated their appeal for help.

“At this stage we still continue with our investigations and I would like to urge our people that this is a serious case in our society and especially in Honiara,” she said.

“And I urge all Honiara residents that if you have any information about this incident, come forward and assist us in this investigation.”