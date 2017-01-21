WESTERN PROVINCE UNDER FISHERIES RADAR

The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources is keeping the Western Province within its radar following reports of illegal harvesting of Beche-de-mer in the Province.

Chief Fisheries Research Officer within the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, John Legata confirms.

Mr Legata says, the Ministry has sealed monitoring plans with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force.

He confirmed receiving reports of illegal harvesting of Beche-de-mer from Vona Vona and Marovo Lagoons.

“…especially at the Vonavona lagoon and Marovo that I received information from reliable sources, saying the harvesting of sea cucumbers are ongoing as if the ban was already lifted, so in collaboration with the Police, we will go out to conduct monitoring especially at the hotspots and anyone found to be in possession of these sea cucumbers will be reprimanded.”

Meanwhile, Mr Legata stressed, charges will be pressed against anyone involved in the illegal harvesting of Beche-de-mer.