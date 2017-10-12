Where is the biggest pothole in Honiara?

The state of Honiara’s roads is a constant source of frustration for the thousands of drivers and passengers using the capital’s buses.

The potholes cause traffic jams and stifle the economic development of the country.

So at SIBC, in order to continue to put pressure on the authorities to fix these giant moon-like craters, we thought we’d try and find the biggest pothole in the capital.

Send in your photos to nsas@sibc.com.sb . The pothole needs to be on a main road, and the photo must have been taken this year.

And please, don’t go out making your own potholes. We don’t need anymore!

SIBC