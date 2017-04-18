‘Why?’: Chinese community searches for answers over suspected double murder

The Solomon Islands Chinese community says it is shocked and traumatised by the “senseless and barbaric” killing of a Chinese couple over the Easter Weekend.

The couple, who have been living in the Solomon Islands for 20 years and have two children, were found stabbed to death, covered in blood, by police on Monday morning.

It is believed the suspected murder happened sometime on Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Chinese Association vice president David Quan said the organisation condemned the double murder in the strongest terms.

“We’re also just trying to come to terms with why it happened and what happened,” Mr Quan said.

“We have total confidence in the Solomon Islands’ Police Force, and their resolve and resources to investigate this case (and) hopefully bring those responsible to justice.”

The LGZ building has been cordoned-off since Sunday morning and is manned by Police officers immediately after the horrific discovery.

Police are calling for public information which may help the investigation which is now a homicide investigation.

Residents and neighbours around Town Ground residential area told SIBC they were shocked at the tragic death of their neighbour.