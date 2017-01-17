WILDLIFE BILL HEARING BEGAN

The Bills and Legislation Committee (BLC) begins hearing into the Wildlife Protection and Management Bill 2016 and the Ombudsman Bill 2016 tomorrow.

The Parliament Media Unit director Joy Angi confirms BLC is currently calling for submissions on the bills.

She says the hearings will start tomorrow with the Wildlife Protection and Management Bill 2016.

“Government Ministries they will call tomorrow. Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology, Legal Drafts Woman at the AG Chambers, Ministry of Agriculture quarantine section, Ministry of Fisheries, Ministry of Commence, Industries, Labour and Immigration, Ministry of Forest and also those at the Customs.”

The committee will then look at the Ombudsman Bill 2016 on Friday.

These two Bills plus others will go before Parliament when it resumes early next month.