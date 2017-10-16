World Food Day highlights diverse Solo produce

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock hosted the annual ‘World Food Day and Agricultural Show’ today in Honiara.

The two-day program held in Town Ground, which will continue on Tuesday, aims to raise awareness on global hunger, poverty and climate change, and promote locally grown food products.

The event will include displays by various agricultural institutions, donor partners, NGO’s and other training institutions.

Speaking during the opening ceremony today, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Jimmy Saelea said the government was committed to promoting food security and rural development through its training programs.

Mr Saelea said more needed to done to address the issues of hunger and forced migration in the country.

He added Solomon Islanders should work together to meet the country’s global aim in reducing hunger and poverty.

By Lowen Sei