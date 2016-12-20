WVSI+KITS FO SOUTH MALA

World Vision Solomon Islands (WVSI) with the support of the Australian Government is sending shelter kits to Small Malaita as part of the Solomon Islands Government’s response to the recent 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

A statement from WVSI says, the shelter kit contains tarpaulins, shovel, nails, rope and tools to help families affected by the earthquake.

They were made possible following request from the National Disaster Management Office- a similar support by World Vision to Makira.

Meanwhile, Acting Head of Mission at the Australian High Commission Michael Hassett said, the Australian Government is committed to providing ongoing support to the Solomon Islands Government response to the damage caused by the recent earthquake.

The earthquake affected 4- Thousand people across the provinces of Makira, Malaita and Temotu.