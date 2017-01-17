PRIME MINISTER IN PORT VILA ON MSG CAPITAL TOUR

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare has arrived in Port Vila last night from Brisbane, Australia, where he transited en route to the Vanuatu capital.

The government confirms the Prime Minister is in Vanuatu for the first leg of his second MSG (Melanesian Spearhead Group) capitals’ visit in his capacity as the Chair of the Melanesian sub-regional group.

The MSG Chair was met on arrival by the Solomon Islands High Commissioner to Vanuatu, His Excellency Patteson Oti, Director General of the MSG Secretariat, Ambassador Amena Yauvoli and MSG Secretariat staff.

The MSG Chair capitalises on the MSG Capitals’ tour to discuss with fellow Melanesian leaders issues concerning the sub-regional grouping and the operations of its Port Vila-based secretariat.

It is envisaged that during this second MSG Capitals’ tour, the Revised Criteria for Observer Status, Associate Membership Guidelines to the MSG will be discussed and endorsed.

The MSG Chair’s meeting with the Vanuatu Prime Minister and FLNKS (Front de Libération Nationale Kanak et Socialiste)Spokesperson is scheduled for tomorrow Wednesday 17th January 2017.

The MSG Chair and his delegation continue on to Suva, Fiji on Wednesday.