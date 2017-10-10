SIBC Podcasts: Missed the Solo Icon final? Never fear, SIBC was there!

October 10, 2017
The moment she won: Chelsea Saliga wins the Solo Icon 2017

If you missed the Solo Icon final, don’t worry, we recorded the whole thing. You might not be able to see all the dance moves but at least you can hear the performances.

Check it out in the link below:

Solo Icon Final in full

 

