YOUNG FEMALE COCOA FARMER INTO EXPORTING

Cocoa, Exports, New Zealand, Solomon Islands, Top Headlines
January 11, 2017
Cocoa pods ready for harvest. Photo credit: New Mail.

A young female cocoa farmer from Guadalcanal Province has started exporting cocoa beans to New Zealand.

Ms Agnes Pilopaso has been recognised as a potential cocoa producer in the country after she was awarded as first runner-up of the chocolate competition during last year’s Chocolate week.

She is currently partnering with two chocolate factory owners in New Zealand to do her marketing.

Ms. Agnes told SIBC News she is looking forward to make another shipment this week.

“From that time I did marketing with Liz so Roselle is still contacting me and she wanted me to send some more cocoa bins to her this week, but that all depends on the weather and I am waiting but I have already sent six bags to Liz.”

