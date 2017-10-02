Australia to replace patrol boats

The Australian Government has announced its plan to help replace police patrol boats “Auki” and “Lata.”

Australian High Commissioner to Solomon Islands, Roderick Brazier said the replacement boats will have improved capabilities and technology.

Mr Brazier said this will be a joint effort of the Australian Government and the Solomon Islands Government and will allow the Maritime unit of the police force to carry out its duties more effectively.

He said replacement of the vessels will begin in 2019.

Mr Brazier made the announcement during World Maritime Day last week.

Currently the two vessels is the country’s only patrol vessel built and donated by Australia.

RSIPV Lata was handed over by Australia in July 1988, and Auki on November 1991.