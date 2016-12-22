MASSIVE CLEAN-UP TOMORROW

Government has formally declared tomorrow a national clean-up campaign day against the current Dengue outbreak.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Mr George Palua confirms, the Home Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Hon Manasseh Maelanga has gazetted the day for tomorrow’s clean-up.

Mr Palua affirms the importance of this initiative but underlines, it is not a national public holiday. http://www.sibconline.com.sb/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/4115-PS-PALUA.wav

Meanwhile, Chief Health Promotion Officer of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Ms Anne Toncan Eli says the key message for this massive campaign is for all Solomon Islanders to destroy all dengue mosquito breading sites. http://www.sibconline.com.sb/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/4115-Ms-Anne-Toncani.wav