NDMO TO IMPROVE WATER SUPPLY FOR SHORTLANDS QUAKE VICTIMS

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) will help improve the water system for communities affected by the earthquake in Shortlands, Western Province.

Provincial Disaster Officer for Western Province Danny Ruel told SIBC News, a Provincial Disaster Committee has set up an action plan to work on replacing damaged water tanks and rebuild new homes in the affected communities.

Mr Ruel said the proposed actions contained in the action plan was based on the recommendations made by the NDMO Technical Team during their assessment in seven villages.

He adds NDMO is now prioritising water system restoration, rebuild homes and Emergency response training for the affected communities.