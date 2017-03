The team at SIBC was on the scene to capture the drama of yesterday’s blaze at the Honiara Central Market.

Miraculously no one was seriously hurt, though the three food stalls known for their fish and chips at the back of the market have been totally destroyed.

The total damage bill is not yet known.

The cause of the blaze was a gas canister which exploded about 4.15pm yesterday.

The market is operating as normal today, with the affected area cordoned off.