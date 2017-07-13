Solomons Gold Chocolate gets top award

The ‘Solomons Gold’ chocolate has received a Silver Award at the prestigious Academy of Chocolate Awards 2017 in London.

The award is for Solomon Gold’s Smooth Dark 70 percent Solomon Islands Single Origin chocolate in the Bean to Bar category.

Over 600 entries in the category were received from artisan chocolate makers around the globe.

Solomon Gold producer, C-Corp Limited Managing director, Mr Clive Carroll, says, C-Corps is excited about winning this Award.

The Managing director says, C-Corps has worked so hard over the past three years to develop the Solomons Gold brand.

He adds, the Award is testament to the massive contribution of the Solomons Gold team, the growers, dedicated staff in Honiara and their chocolate team in New Zealand.

C-Corp begun its chocolate activities in 2014.

Meanwhile, General Manager Exports, Pacific Trade Invest (PTI) Australia, Jeremy Grennell said, the Silver Award is a shining spotlight on the Solomon Islands internationally.

Grennell said, it is a testament to the high quality of cocoa that is grown in the Solomon Islands and the commitment of Clive and his team to producing a high quality single origin product which has now been internationally recognised as one of the best in the world.

Solomon’s Gold will receive its award at the chocolate industry awards in London on the 18 July 2017.