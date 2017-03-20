AFL Popular in Solomon Islands

Australian Football, also known as AFL, is growing in popularity in the Solomon Islands and the Solomon Islands Australian Football League (SIAFL) has responded to the demand by running daily training sessions.

SIAFL believe, the newly created women-only training sessions have led to growth in participation within the sport.

As a result, the SIAFL Development Officers will continue to conduct two women-only training sessions on Monday and Wednesday nights.

A statement from SIAFL said it is getting closer to beginning pre-season trial matches for the senior men’s competition.

Meanwhile, the two main sessions of the week are held at Ports Field in Kukum on Tuesdays and SINU’s Kukum Campus on Thursdays.

Two former semi-professional AFL players, as well as locally-trained development officers that have also had experience playing in Australia and representing the Solomon Islands in international tournament are conducting the training sessions.