COMMUNITIES ACKNOWLEDGED TRAFFIC POLICE

Honiara communities have acknowledged the Kukum Traffic department of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force for its ceaseless public effort to promote traffic rules.

Speaking on behalf of the communities is Chief Peter Usi of Burns Creek community.

Chief Usi says, the public appreciated being reminded all the time of the importance of maintaining traffic laws.

He said, traditional and church leaders living in Honiara communities will collaborate further with the police to ensure a safe and peaceful society in 2017.