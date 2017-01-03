CONTINUOUS BAD WEATHER CAN CAUSE COMMON COLD

People will continue to have a common cold as bad weather continues in the country.

This is according to Anne Toncan of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

Ms Toncan explains the transmission of common cold in a Radio Health Program.

“If the virus is located on top of any surface and someone inhaled it, that person will be infected by the virus. A person can also have a common cold once his or her hands or nose are infected with the virus.”

She outlines the signs and symptoms of common cold.

“The signs and symptoms of the common cold can begin two to three days after a person contracted the virus. The person will have a sore throat, itchy throat, sneeze, coughing, watery eyes, headache, ear pain or at times itchy ear and body pain.”