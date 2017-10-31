Massive security operation set for Taiwanese visit

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force will be mounting a massive operation for the arrival of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen tomorrow.

At the weekly media conference today, Police Commissioner Matthew Varley said more than 200 officers will be involved in the security operation for the high-level visit.

Mr Varley said police have developed an extensive security plan and trained officers for the visit.

He said the security operation will involve officers from across the city, Guadalcanal provincial police, traffic police, the maritime unit, and other teams from the force.

Mr Varley said police will mount a full guard of honour with 60 officers at the Henderson International Airport to welcome the Taiwanese president.

“It’s important for the public to be aware that the operation will involve a large number of traffic escorts across the city,” Mr Varley said. “It will be a very large motorcade because there are a lot of officials accompanying the president to Honiara, and I ask for the community to understand some of the disruption that will occur.”