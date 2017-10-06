More than 60,000 Solomon Islanders are disabled – and the number is growing

The number of people with disabilities in Solomon Islands is estimated to be more than 60,000, with many caused by preventable situations.

Acting general secretary for the Solomon Islands National Council of Women and vice president of People with Disabilities Solomon Islands Casper Fa’asala announced this during the launching of the Public Solicitor’s clinic for people with disabilities this week.

Mr Fa’asala said the number was high, and the number of the population living with disabilities in the country was increasing.

Traffic accidents, chronic health conditions, disease, poor working conditions and a lack of safety equipment have been identified as the main causes.

“And these people are often in poverty because of their disability,” he said.

Mr Fa’asala said it is saddening to note that some cases involving people with disabilities have not been attended to by the responsible authorities.

Mr Fa’asala commended the Public Solicitor’s Office for establishing the country’s first legal clinic for people with disabilities.

By Kikiva Tuni