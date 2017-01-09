NDMO COMPLETED SHORTLANDS ASSESSMENT

The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) has completed its relief distribution to communities affected by the earthquake in Shortland Islands, Western Province.

Provincial Disaster Officer for Western Province Danny Ruel says, a total of 54 households in the Inner-Shortlands ward two were given shelter kits and water storage containers.

Mr Ruel said, the distribution of relief supplies was based on the assessment carried out by NDMO in seven villages.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Officer for Western Province said, the Provincial Disaster Committee has set up a Medium Term Action Plan to strengthen ways to address and replace damages as a result of the recent 7.8 Magnitude quake.

He adds this will also include emergency response training for affected communities.