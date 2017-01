The United Church in Solomon Islands will ordain its new bishop assigned for the Lauru region of Choiseul province next week.

A Nerio Ulemiki confirms to SIBC News.

He reports, the newly elected Reverend for Lauru is Amos Kube.

“The newly elected Bishop is Reverend Amos Kube from Bangara village. He will take up the position as the new United Church Bishop for the Lauru region.”

A United Church delegation of about 60 people will attend the ordination at Bangara village, North-West Choiseul.