Nine ministers resign from DCCG

Two more ministers resigned from the Democratic Coalition for Change Government yesterday, bringing the total number of resignations since Saturday to nine.

Minister of Provincial Government and Institutional Strengthening David Tome and Minister of Peace, National Unity and Reconciliation Samson Maneka gave up their portfolios yesterday.

Deputy Private Secretary to the Governor-General Rawcliffe Ziza confirmed the resignations to SIBC News.

Government House also received resignations over the weekend from Minister of Development Planning and Aid Coordination Danny Philip, Minister of Fisheries and Marine Resources Snyder Rini, Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services Moses Garu, and Minister of Public Service Moffat Fugui.

Other ministers who resigned over the weekend are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs Manasseh Maelanga, Minister of Forestry and Research Chris Laore, and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs Elijah Doro Muala.

Mr Ziza said Governor-General Sir Frank Kabui has accepted these resignations and will send a formal response to each today.

Nine backbenchers who have resigned to the Prime Minister are Samuel Iduri, Dickson Mua, Alfred Ghiro, Lionel Alex Qora, Charles Sigoto, Jimmy Lusibaea, Namson Tran, David Day Pacha, and Martin Kealoe.

In this morning’s Parliament meeting, the resigned ministers and backbenchers sat in the Opposition and Independent benches.