OVER 600 VEHICLES CHECKED DURING FESTIVE SEASON

Six hundred and six vehicles were checked by the Kukum Traffic Division during the festive season.

This was confirmed by the Director of Kukum Traffic Solomon Habatia.

“From our Christmas and New Year operations, a number of records have been done and according to tallies we have checked a total of 606 vehicles.”

Mr Habatia adds all vehicle owners who violated the traffic rule will face the court.

“All have broken the traffic rules and they would have to go through normal proceedings and that is through the court to decide on what to do.”