Police arrest four over terrifying home invasion at Panatina Ridge

Police in Honiara have arrested four suspects over a terrifying alleged armed robbery and home invasion involving bush knives and axes in Panatina Ridge, East Honiara.

Cash and property worth more than $50,000 was stolen.

It is alleged that six masked men armed with bush knives and axes entered the house and stole property and cash while the residents locked themselves in a room of the house.

Security officers, who lived downstairs, tried to stop the men, but they threw stones and empty bottles at the security officers.

Detective Sergeant Betty Tagini of the Naha Police Station said the police have arrested four suspects and recovered some of the stolen property.

Investigations into the incident continue.

Ms Tagini appeals to members of the public in the Panatina Ridge area to come forward with information that might assist their investigations.

She adds, police also advise members of the public to report anyone selling laptops and expensive mobile phones at a low price by calling the Naha Police station at 39647 or the police emergency number, 999.